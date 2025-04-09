Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

