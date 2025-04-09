Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Research – April 6th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, GE Vernova, and ServiceNow are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks represent shares of companies engaged in the production of finished goods from raw materials, using industrial processes. These stocks are often influenced by economic cycles, technological changes, and supply chain dynamics, as the profitability of manufacturing companies typically depends on production efficiency, market demand, and commodity costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $10.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.88. 36,009,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,473,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $761.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.17. 30,827,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,739,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $14.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,689,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,770. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $26.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,093,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,002. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $125.86 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.07 and a 200-day moving average of $325.35.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $53.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $720.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,445. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $917.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $980.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

