Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25,814.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.