Best Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Tesla, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with a high market capitalization, typically valued in the tens of billions of dollars. These companies are often established industry leaders with stable revenues and are generally seen as less volatile and more reliable investments compared to smaller firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.86. 139,284,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,880,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.83 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.81.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 503,527,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,612,360. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.00. 149,607,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,505,593. The firm has a market cap of $743.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.24.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,213,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,641,211. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.16.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $12.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $517.49. 28,685,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,469,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $648.15 and its 200 day moving average is $610.77.

