Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Down 4.8 %

DLX stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

