Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 323,595 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $618.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $64.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

