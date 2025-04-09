Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,784,940 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 497.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of Tuya worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 2,493.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 664,982 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Tuya by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tuya by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tuya by 60.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 350,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.43. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

