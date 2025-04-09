5,182 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,029 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,614,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 736,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,161,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BSY stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $57.19.
Bentley Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
