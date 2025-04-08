What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Ball Q1 Earnings?

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BALL. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ball by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 137,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 10.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.