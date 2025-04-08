Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of ALNY Q1 Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $232.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.83. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -107.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.