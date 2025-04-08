GLPI Q2 EPS Forecast Boosted by Capital One Financial

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. Barclays cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,600.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,522 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 361.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,783.16. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 in the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.92%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

