What is William Blair’s Forecast for Lindsay Q3 Earnings?

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindsay in a report released on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Lindsay stock opened at $119.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $140.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 19,611.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

