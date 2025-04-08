Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ally Financial Call Options (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,074 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the average daily volume of 5,620 call options.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 49.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $45.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.82.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

