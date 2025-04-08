Brookline Capital Management Forecasts FBRX Q2 Earnings

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($12.12) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,639,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

