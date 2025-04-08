Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DFS Q2 Earnings

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wolfe Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research analyst B. Carcache now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

NYSE DFS opened at $150.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16,786.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,891,000 after purchasing an additional 779,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $110,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

