Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Chubb

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.80 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CB. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $274.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.