O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $68.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.