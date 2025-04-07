Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,997 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Donaldson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 180.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

