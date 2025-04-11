NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Candriam S.C.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.5% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $948,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

