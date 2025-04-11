SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.01.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

