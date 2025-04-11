Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture goods, provide engineering services, or support other businesses through transportation, construction, or related industries. These stocks tend to be cyclical, often performing well during periods of economic growth and industrial expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.18. The company had a trading volume of 90,896,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,629,957. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.70 and a 200-day moving average of $324.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.27 on Tuesday, hitting $160.41. 28,520,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,757,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $754.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.60. 21,243,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,890,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09.

