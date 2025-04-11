First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.