Metaverse Stocks To Research – April 4th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Xiao-I, NIP Group, and Future FinTech Group are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies involved in creating and developing the digital universe known as the metaverse—a virtual space often integrated with augmented reality, virtual reality, and blockchain technology. These companies typically operate in sectors like gaming, software development, hardware infrastructure, and digital currencies, driving innovations that blend digital and physical experiences. Investors in metaverse stocks usually seek opportunities in this emerging market, anticipating that immersive digital environments will reshape various industries in the future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. 303,068,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,778,234. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $10.28 on Friday, hitting $291.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.90.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $4.95 on Friday, reaching $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,287. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.04. Globant has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 260,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

AIXI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Xiao-I has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIPG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. NIP Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

FTFT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 87,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,788. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

