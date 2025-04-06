Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,763,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Verint Systems worth $213,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 486,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Verint Systems by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

VRNT stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.