Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Saia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Saia by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $374.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.50 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

