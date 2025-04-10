O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $112,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Samsara by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after buying an additional 2,148,081 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 1,909.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,026,000 after buying an additional 1,777,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,555,000 after buying an additional 863,197 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,484,276 shares of company stock valued at $64,741,770 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.