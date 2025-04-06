Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 86107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 70,666.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 4.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 124.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 355,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,201 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 23.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

