Top Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Chubb, Steel Dynamics, Ingersoll Rand, Norfolk Southern, and Vodafone Group Public are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares in companies that are primarily involved in the production, processing, or distribution of agricultural products and services. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the agriculture sector, which includes a wide range of activities such as crop production, animal husbandry, agricultural equipment manufacturing, and agricultural biotechnology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.15 on Tuesday, hitting $418.20. 932,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,639. Chubb has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of IR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.18. 2,197,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,457. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.28. 674,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,758. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,018,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,710. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Featured Articles