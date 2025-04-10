O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after buying an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after buying an additional 2,616,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after buying an additional 1,332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,563,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.