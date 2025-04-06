Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.53 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

