CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of FOXA opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

