Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 2,886 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OII shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.94. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

