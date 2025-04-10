O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

