CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 866.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,740,620.80. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.82.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.