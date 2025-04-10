Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,175.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 86,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $137.60.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.78.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

