Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

