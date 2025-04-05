ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.77% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $63,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.08, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

