JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 438,076 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.42% of The Baldwin Insurance Group worth $64,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 4.8 %

BWIN opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

