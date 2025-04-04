Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Energizer worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Energizer by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of ENR opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.92. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

