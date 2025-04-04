Blair William & Co. IL Invests $599,000 in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Trading Down 6.1 %

MediaAlpha stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $563.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.