Vanguard Group Inc. Has $330.19 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,902,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $330,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6,002.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 203,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 185,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,771,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.63. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.