Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.71. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

