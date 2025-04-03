JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $113,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %

FNV stock opened at $156.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

