Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $101,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,986,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

