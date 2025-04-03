3,623,292 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,623,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,908,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.43% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 373,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.