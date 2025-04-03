Norges Bank Invests $74.62 Million in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,615,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Colliers International Group stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

