Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.31 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $854,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

About The Carlyle Group

Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

