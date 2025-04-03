JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.44% of Matador Resources worth $101,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

