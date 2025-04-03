JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of PPL worth $108,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in PPL by 1,092.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,186.40. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,460.72. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

