Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,448 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

